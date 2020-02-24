Sherman Police are reminding the public of the dangers and consequences in unsafely discharging a firearm, following a shots fired report from last week.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said at approximately 10:45 p.m. last Friday, officers responded to calls of shots fired at an unnamed apartment complex in the 300 block of Archer Circle.

“Upon arrival, officers spoke with several residents and learned a single gunshot was fired in the complex, near building No. 9,” Mullen said. “Officers located evidence that a shot had been fired, but there was no evidence of the projectile striking anything or anybody.”

Though Mullen said the gunfire did not initially appear to be directed at a specific person or residence, the act itself remains both dangerous and and illegal. The department’s investigation is ongoing and if apprehended, those responsible could be charged with disorderly conduct and discharge of a firearm.

“Anytime you fire a gun, you are responsible for where that bullet goes,” Mullen said. “Firing a gun into the air, no matter where you are, is a very unsafe practice, as you never know where that bullet is going to land or what it will impact in the end. And if you do so near another person or group of people, the charge could easily be upgraded to deadly conduct and or aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.”

Drew Smith is a reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com