Sherman Police

Assault — On Feb. 21, a Sherman officer was dispatched to the 1400 block of N. Woods Street in reference to a disturbance call. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a female complainant who advised that her husband had assaulted her and left the residence. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. A report for family violence assault causing bodily injury was generated.

Burglary of a vehicle — A Sherman Police officer responded to the 300 block of E. Utah Street on Feb. 21 in response to a vehicle burglary complaint. The officer arrived on scene and learned a suspect gained access to the female complainant’s unlocked vehicle and stole property. A report for burglary of a motor vehicle was filed and the department’s investigation is ongoing.

Aggravated robbery — Police responded to the 300 block of Archer Circle on Feb. 21 in reference to a possible robbery. Authorities arrived on scene and located a male victim with injuries. Through the investigation, officers determined that electronics were stolen from the victim’s apartment and a report for aggravated robbery was generated. The department’s investigation is ongoing.

Possession of a controlled substance — On Feb. 21, Sherman Police initiated a traffic stop against a male driver for multiple moving violations in the 1500 block of N. Travis Street. During the stop the driver was identified and found to be in possession of roughly one gram of a controlled substance. The driver was placed under arrest and charged with possession of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance.

Forgery — Sherman Police dispatched an officer to the 300 block of S. Travis on Feb. 21 in reference to a forgery report. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the female complainant and learned that her ex-husband reportedly stole her debit card and a check before making unauthorized withdrawals of money. A report was generated for forgery of a financial instrument.