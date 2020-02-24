Development on a new QuikTrip location in Sherman hit a snag Tuesday night when the Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission denied a request related to signage for the site.

This is the second time in the past six months that the commission has denied a signage request for the the gas station’s second Sherman location, which is currently under construction near the intersection of FM 1417 and U.S. Highway 75. In August, the commission denied a request for a 60-foot multi-tenant sign at the site, amid concerns related to the size of the sign for one business.

While a revised version of the multi-tenant signage was on the agenda, developers of the project quickly noted that the focus Tuesday night was not on other signage.

“First thing, I’d like to say that after discussions with QuikTrip, as a developer, I’d ask the commission to table the request for a 50-foot sign,” said developer Jeff Harkinson. “We would like to come back to the commission at a later date.”

Instead, Tuesday’s request focused on monument signage that is allowed in the Blalock Overlay District. Under the city ordinance, developments are allowed to construct monument signs of up to 12-feet in height with a total of 65 square feet of space.

Harkinson said current plans for the Sherman Crossroads development will limit monument signs at about eight-and-a-half feet in height, which this sign would comply with. However, Harkinson was requesting a variance that would allow the sign to be about 100 square-feet in size.

“From a developer standpoint, we can live with that,” Harkinson said.

Harkinson’s request drew opposition from neighboring property owners on two of the three remaining corners of the FM 1417 and U.S. 75 intersection. Two competing gas station owners voiced their concerns about the possible variance, noting that they were held to the ordinance and feel that QuikTrip should as well.

“From what I understand, the Blalock restrictions are to ensure quality and visual appeal of the development,” said Jack Sears who represented Douglass Distributing. “We designed and constructed our building with 100 percent, full compliance with all restrictions.”

These concerns were mirrored by Andy Olmstead, representing the Shell station across from where QuikTrip is being built.

Sears noted that the Douglass Distributing location does not have signage on its property. Instead, it uses a multi-tenant sign on the neighboring Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille site.

When the request for the monument sign was put to a vote, it was denied in vote of six to one. In a separate vote, the request to table the request related to the multi-tenant sign was approved in a vote of six to one.

This is the second time that QuikTrip has had requests related to signage denied in the past six months. In August, the gas station chain petitioned for a variance that would allow them to build a multi-tenant sign that featured more than 1,600 square-feet of space. By comparison, most multi-tenant signs in the Sherman Town Center range from 400-800 square feet.

“Clearly, we are disappointed with the decision,” QuikTrip Spokesperson Mike Thornbrugh said, following the decision.

Thornbrugh described the signage for the site as critical for the project and said the developers planned to continue to assess their options.

The store is expected to open some time within the next one to two months, but developers would like to have the signage issue resolved before that point.

The first QuikTrip location in Sherman opened in late 2018, and thus far the response has been positive, he said.

“Customer response has been phenomenal, and we hope to replicate that here,” he said.