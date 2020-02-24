Longtime member of the Denison Independent School District board of trustees Randy Sedlacek will not seek re-election after serving 12 years on the board.

While he said he enjoyed his tenure, he felt it was time to step down and make room for someone else.

Sedlacek answered a number of questions via email regarding his time in office.

Q. How long did you serve with the district?

A. I have served four terms of three years each for a total of twelve years.

Q. What roles did you take on prior to running for office?

A. This was my first role as a public official and within the school system, but previous to my election to Denison ISD Board of Trustees I served as a volunteer as church elder and short-term missions team leader.

Q. What committees or roles were you involved with during your tenure?

A. During my tenure I served on the Denison ISD Budget Committee, Texas Association of School Board (TASB) Advocacy Network, TASB Delegate for Denison ISD and as Board President.

Q. What do you consider some of your greatest accomplishments with the school board?

I was a fierce advocate for public education locally and statewide and met with state representatives to help influence policy and laws favorable to students in public education. I was instrumental in getting our district involved with the statewide Make Education a Priority initiative in 2010 which promoted the value of public education. I worked on helping make state and local officials aware of education issues by inviting them to visit school campuses in Denison and Sherman during School Priority Month events. I pushed for improved school security district-wide and helped get budgets approved to increase funding for security equipment and additional school resource officers. I organized a couple of election candidate forums focused on education issues for State Representative and Senate races.

I hope that I have been able to bring public awareness to the inequity of school finance statewide, dangers that school vouchers have on economically disadvantaged students, increase voter involvement and the need for more trade and skills training in our public schools to help better prepare our students for careers.

Q.What was your time like with the school board?

A. My time on the board came with a great learning opportunity. Being part of a governing board for a school district has been like no other business or nonprofit organization I’ve been involved with before. Learning the unique intricacies of state and federal laws, legal and local policies as well as complicated school finance was certainly challenging, but very rewarding.

It has been a great privilege to know and work alongside so many great educators, board members, lawmakers and educational stakeholders within Denison ISD and across the state of Texas. I will miss working with them on the tough issues facing public education.

Q. What made you decide to run in the first place?

A.When I ran for my first term twelve years ago, I stated that I had no personal or political agenda other than to help make a positive difference within our community. I merely wanted to give back to the community that has given me and my family so much over the years and to be a fierce advocate for the students and teachers within Denison ISD.

Q. Why leave now? What prompted this decision?

A. I’ve always stated that I would never make this a long-term thing. I feel it is important for school boards to have a diversity of individuals serving our students. This includes not only diversity in race, but also diversity in: gender, age and levels of experience. I think it is healthy for a school board to have individuals with student-age children as well as more experienced wisdom. But it is certainly unhealthy for a board to have several members serving longer than four terms. Right now we really need younger individuals on the board so we can become a more progressive district serving our youth. Therefore it is time for me to hand the baton off to someone else.

Q. What were some of your favorite things to work on as a board member?

A. I can’t really think of a favorite thing I have worked on as a board member, but I can say that it has been a great privilege to know and work alongside so many great educators, fellow board members, lawmakers and educational stakeholders within Denison ISD and across the state of Texas. I will miss collaborating with them on the tough issues facing public education.

Q. What were some of your greatest challenges the board faced during your time?

A. I think my greatest challenge during my time on the school board was my own impatience. I had to learn quickly that things in public education move slowly and methodical. I like to make wise, informed decisions and then act quickly. It is incredibly difficult to influence changes within an organization that is somewhat comfortable in it’s own ways. It takes time for a bureaucratic and complex organization like a school district to learn how to adapt to new ideas and innovation. It has also been a challenge to educate the public on what the role of a school board trustee actually is. Most people have a false impression of what trustees actually do or can do.

Q. Where do you go from here? What about the district?

A. I am going to take some time to focus serving with a new local church plant called Post Oak Fellowship.

I will always have a passion for our youth and their education, so I am open to other opportunities which may arise within public education in the future. Our youth have so much potential to give to our community. As adults we need to realize this and simply give them the quality education they deserve and the opportunity to excel.

I would like to challenge our administrators and trustees to continue to: continue making progress towards proactive long term planning; better district representation by changing from all single-member trustee wards to combined single-member and at-large wards; higher levels of transparency and communication with the public; continually evaluate and improve school security; identify ways to increase skill and trade training opportunities; put better investments into our fine arts programs; and consider mentoring programs for our parents.

Furthermore, I challenge our local community members to get more involved in making their thoughts and feelings known to school board members and to consider stepping up to run for the office of trustee. We really do need a diversity of different people to take an interest in the education of our youth. I encourage people to take time to study education issues and candidates for public office and then go vote. Our children deserve your involvement!

I would like to thank the people of Denison for allowing me the opportunity to represent them for the past twelve years. It has been a great privilege to serve you and your children. We live in a great community. I look forward to what the future brings our vibrant community. Together, we are Denison!