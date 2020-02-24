The 2020 primary election is March 3 and Texans will have the chance to show their support for candidates in numerous races.

Here are four important primary questions answered by Grayson County Elections Administrator Deana Patterson and the Herald Democrat.

Q: Can voters cast ballots in both party primaries?

A: No. The state of Texas has “semi-open” primaries, meaning voters can cast a ballot in either the democratic primary or the republican primary, but not both. If a race goes into a runoff, returning voters must vote under the same party. Runoff elections, if necessary, will be held on May 26. Voters, however, do not have to register under either party for the primaries and are free to cast their ballot for any candidate from any party in the November general election.

Q: What’s on the primary ballot?

A: Texans can cast primary votes in a variety of local, state and federal elections, including those for U.S. President, Texas Senate, Texas House of Representatives, U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives

Q: What forms of ID are accepted at voting locations?

A: There are seven acceptable forms of identification:Texas driver’s licenseTexas personal identification cardTexas election identification certificateTexas handgun licenseU.S. military identificationU.S. citizenship identificationU.S. passport book or card

Q: What if a voter doesn’t have one of the accepted forms of ID?

A: Voters without an acceptable form of ID can still vote, but must sign an official declaration at the polls explaining why they are reasonably unable to obtain one. Voters without acceptable ID must bring a copy of or original government document which states the voter’s full name and address. Acceptable documents include, but are not limited to the following:Voter registration certificateCurrent utility billBank statementGovernment-issued checkPaycheckCertified domestic birth certificateDocument confirming birth, admissible in a court of law and establishing a voter’s identification

For a complete list of primary voting locations, deadlines and additional information visit https://www.co.grayson.tx.us/page/elec.home, email elections@co.grayson.tx.us, or call 903-893-8683. The Grayson County Elections Office is located at 115 W. Houston Street in Sherman.