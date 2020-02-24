Grayson College recently released a survey conducted by the Hope Center that revealed 15 percent of students who responded had experienced some form of homelessness in the previous year.

Grayson College Director of Counseling and Advising Barbara Malone said in an email that for the purposes of the study, homelessness is defined as not having a home or permanent place to live.

“The students who say they experienced homelessness in the past year generally mean the do not have a permanent residence,” Malone said. “Students will use the term ‘couch surfing’ meaning they are staying with friends and sleeping on their couch.”

Malone said the counselors and social work interns work with local shelters in the area to assist placing students that need a place to stay. The college will also offer a student who passes a background check the opportunity to stay in a dorm up to three nights free while they transition to a shelter or family member’s residence. The college also has a partnership with a few area hotels to accommodate a student for a few nights.

“All of our services are short term,” Malone said.

The college currently has 189 student beds available on its campus of 4,000 students enrolled. Malone said 3-4 percent of students live on campus.

The college also operates a food pantry to assist students. The pantry is open Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Students are allowed to access the food inventory and take up to three items for breakfast and lunch. Cooking utensils, as well as, a microwave are provided for students.

The food is free.

The college has a sign-up sheet online for students to use. It also provides a short survey to assess if the student has additional financial needs. The results are then turned over to the director of counseling and social services to follow up with students who may need additional help.

The pantry is open to all Grayson College students, and all food is donated by Grayson College personnel.

In addition to grab-and-go pantry Phi Theta Kappa also has a food pantry that partners with St. Luke’s Food Pantry in Denison to provide a box of food for students who need help for their family. The box of goods will feed a family of up to eight people for five days.

The college has a resource known as Grayson Cares that provides resources to students. Students can apply for resources on that website.

“In the past, we have tried to work with social services in the community to assist students experiencing homelessness,” Malone said. “We initiated having emergency housing on campus this year. We have agreements with a few hotels in the area to give students a few free nights.”

Grayson County Shelter Executive Director Sheila Penn said the shelter is aware of students facing hardship but that it doesn’t currently have any program in place specifically designed to helps students. To stay at the shelter, the requirements include being a are single female age 23 or being a single male age 45 and older.

“We are discussing allowing some students as long as they can verify they are students,” Penn said. “At this point we do have vacancies available but I would have to get permission from the board to accept them on. It is something I would have to give an exception. I wouldn’t want to turn a college student away that is homeless.”