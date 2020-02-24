Denison has taken the next step to begin spending $28.8 million in funds to cover a number of capital improvement projects including the Main Street renovation.

Tuesday night the City Council approved a resolution authorizing the city to publish notices of intent of obligation to begin issuing funds to cover a number of projects set to being this year.

Denison Finance Director Renee’ Waggoner said the ordinance is necessary to begin moving forward to spend the funds on the various projects the city has approved. She said the notices will be published on Feb. 26 and March 4 with the resolution authorizing the issuance of certificates of obligation set to take place at the April 20 council meeting.

Denison City Manager Jud Rex said the city will issue the debt to help pay for several infrastructure improvements.

“This year, we have been working on a lot of projects,” Rex said. “We are looking at a significant amount of bond issuance this year.”

The four main projects include $7.2 million for street repairs, $8.2 million for water and sewer improvements, $11 million towards the Designing Downtown Denison project and $2.4 million for the new ladder truck and Fire Station No. 3 for Denison Fire Rescue, totalling $28.8 million.

The street improvements include work on Flora Lane, Loy Lake Road and Waterloo Lake Drive and Lake Avenue as well as water, sewer and drainage work at those same roads. Then, a portion of the funds for the infrastructure improvements along those streets will come from the cities Capital Improvement Projects fund.

“We want to include new infrastructure; water, sewer and drainage underneath before we actually pave the streets and create a new street,” Rex said.

Other utility work the city is working on includes the Teresa Water Line Basin project and a new waterline along F.M. 691 that will eventually lead to a water storage tower.

Rex said $11 million of the D3 funds will come from the city’s Tax Increment Fund, which is money the city obtains through it’s Tex Increment Reinvestment Zone 3.

“The way the TIRZ works is that you only collect for maintenance and operation,” Rex said. “You continue to pay off your debt using property tax revenue. At the end of the TIRZ is once it is gone all the value is turned over to the general fund. Based on the fiscal 2020 figures the city is contributing 63 percent and the county is pledging 37 percent of the total money doing into the TIF for this year.”

Rex said the total estimated cost of the project is about $13 million with $11 million coming from the TIRZ funds and $2 million from the city’s CIP fund.

“We anticipate coming up with some value engineering costs with our construction manager,” Rex said. “We are recommending we issue $100 million paid out of the TIRZ not out of the tax or pulled from other funds, it is a bunch of money set aside specifically for this project.”

Waggoner said the city is also looking to save $40,000 per year over the next nine years on refinancing some of its 2010 water and sewer bonds totalling $4.2 million.