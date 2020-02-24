Update 5 p.m.

An update from the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management said GC government systems remain isolated out of an abundance of caution. All public safety services such as 9-1-1, jail management services, law enforcement, and emergency services are fully functional. Early voting and the elections process are not impacted. The courthouse is still open to the public for in-person business.

Grayson County has requested assistance from the State of Texas Department of Information Resources after becoming aware that several computers were infected with Ransomware early this morning. The network was isolated to reduce the impact of this small scale infection. Texas DIR will assist in identification and investigation of the act.

Original story.

Grayson County residents might have a hard time reaching county offices today. Mid morning Monday, the county released a statement saying it was responding to a cyber security threat.

“The public will experience outages when attempting to contact Grayson County by phone, email, or online systems,” the statement read. “All public safety services such as 9-1-1, jail management services, law enforcement, and emergency services are fully functional. Early voting and the elections process is not impacted. The courthouse is still open to the public for in-person business.”

County officials are working to provide continued services to the public despite the threat.

“We appreciate the understanding of the public we serve for any inconvenience and will update as additional information becomes available,” the statement said.