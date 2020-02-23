The Texas Department of Public Safety released details on a Saturday night crash that killed one person in Carson County.

According to a news release, 41-year-old James Oquain of Sulphur, Louisiana, died after his 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe veered off I-40 eastbound into the south ditch, rolling over multiple times at approximately 10:25 p.m. Saturday in Carson County, approximately 10 miles east of Amarillo.

Oquain was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to the release. The incident remains under investigation.