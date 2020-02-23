Today is Youth Sunday at First Christian Church, 3001 Wolflin Ave. Young people in grades 6-12 will lead the 10 a.m. worship service with every piece of music, speaking part and instrument played all being done by a member of the FCC Youth Department and its leadership team.

The service will feature two instrumental solos and two vocal solos by high school students. The sermon “Follow Me” will be delivered by Youth Minister Tye Jackson.

“Anyone and everyone is invited to join us, as well as any Sunday, as we gather together to worship and lift up our voices to the one true King, Jesus,” Jackson said.

Everyone is invited to come together on March 1 for Amarillo Night of Worship, a special night of worship, prayer and fellowship at the Amarillo West Campus of Hillside Christian Church, 6100 Soncy Road.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and light refreshments will be served in the lobby. The events starts at 6:30 p.m.

Childcare is available for children birth through kindergarten. All other children and students are invited to join in the service.

Neighborhood Bible Study from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays at Comanche Trail Church of Christ, 2700 E. 34th Ave., is for anyone. It is taught by Jerry Klein, recent professor of philosophy and religion at Amarillo College.

Topics include: What’s the Bible all about? Why is the Bible the most popular book of all time? Is the Bible really true? What’s so special about Jesus? What do Christians believe? What is salvation? For more information, call (806) 373-4190.

Hank Blanchard will lead an informational meeting on safety and security today at at Polk Street United Methodist Church, 1401 S. Polk St.

In light of incidents that happen in relation to security in and around churches, some have expressed concern about Polk Street and what can be done to ensure the church is as safe as it can be. Blanchard and Josh Newlin, Sunday security officer, will share thoughts and receive suggestions and feedback from all who come.

GriefShare is a program at Southwest Church of Christ, 4515 Cornell St., designed to help those who have lost a loved one to death. The program meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through May 12. To register, call or email Leslie Guy , no.1guy@gmail.com or (806) 355-3673.

“Deeper 2020” is a two-day Christian evangelism and discipleship event for students (grades 6-12) and young adults (ages 18-24) at South Georgia Baptist Church, 5209 S. Georgia St., and Tradewind Community Church in the Tradewind neighborhood. The event is scheduled for Feb. 28-29.

The weekend, themed “Treasure,” includes worship gatherings, Gospel-centered Bible teaching, recreation and activities, small group sessions, and more. Attendees will stay overnight in the homes of approved South Georgia Baptist and Tradewind Community Church members.

For more information, call (806) 355-8169.

Amarillo Fellowship, 8425 S. Bell St., is a proud supporter of the Association of Related Churches (ARC). ARC provides support, guidance and resources to church planters and church leaders with a vision to launch and grow life-giving churches.

The Fellowship also is a member of the Hillsong Leadership Network, a company of people embracing cities and nations with the love, hope and goodness of a compassionate and faithful God. By utilizing their network resources and events, Amarillo Fellowship is equipped to take its church forward.

For more information visit www.arcchurches.com and www.hillsong.com/network.

A Seek God for the City 2020 kickoff is scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Amarillo House of Prayer, 806 S. Bryan St., in the Miracle Covenant Church Healing Center.

The theme will be Join the Movement: Adopt a Day of Prayer.

For more information, visit www.AmericaPrays.org or call (806) 282-4380.

