President/Vice-President

Matthew John Matern

Zoltan G. Istvan

Donald J. Trump

Joe Walsh

Bill Weld

Bob Ely

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra

Uncommitted

U. S. SENATOR

Mark Yancey

John Cornyn

Virgil Bierschwale

John Anthony Castro

Dwayne Stovall

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 4

John Ratcliffe

Railroad Commissioner

Ryan Sitton

James “Jim” Wright

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

Nathan Hecht

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 - Unexpired Term

Jane Bland

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

Jeff Boyd

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

Brett Busby

Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 3

Gina Parker

Bert Richardson

Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 4

Kevin Patrick Yeary

Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place9

David Newell

Member, State Board Of Education, District 9

Keven M. Ellis

State Representative District 62

Reggie Smith

Justice, 5th Court Of Appeals District, Place 3

David Evans

Justice, 5th Court Of Appeals District, Place 6

David L. Bridges

Justice, 5th Court Of Appeals District, Place 8

Bill Whitehill

District Judge, 15th Judicial District

Jim Fallon

District Judge, 59th Judicial District

Larry Phillips

Criminal District Attorney Grayson County

J. Brett Smith

Sheriff

Tom Watt

County Tax Assessor-Collector

Bruce Stidham

County Commissioner Precinct 1

Jeremy Roberts

JeffWhitmire

County Commissioner Precinct 3

Colby Meals

Phyllis James

Justice Of The Peace Precinct 1

Larry Atherton

County Constable Precinct 1

Thomas Carter

County Constable Precinct 2

Mike Putman

County Constable Precinct 3

Todd Booher

County Constable Precinct 4

Daniel Moores

William R. (Bob) Douglas

County Chair

Barbara Woodroof

Precinct Chair

Precinct 105

George Woodroof

Kaaren J. Tueber

Propositions:

Proposition 1

Texas should replace the property tax system with an appropriate consumption tax equivalent. Yes/No

No governmental entity should ever construct or fund construction of toll roads without voter approval.

Yes

No

Proposition 2

Republicans in the Texas House should select their Speaker nominee by secret ballot in a binding caucus without Democrat influence.

Yes

No

Proposition 3

Texas should require employers to screen new hires through the free E-Verify system to protect jobs for legal workers. Yes

Yes

No

Proposition 4

Texas families should be empowered to choose from public, private, charter, or homeschool options for their children’s education, using tax credits or exemptions without government constraints or intrusion.

Yes

No

Proposition 5

Texas should protect the privacy and safety of women and children in spaces such as bathrooms, locker rooms, and showers in all Texas schools and government buildings.

Yes

No

Proposition 6

I believe abortion should be abolished in Texas.

Yes

No

Proposition 7

Vote fraud should be a felony in Texas to help ensure fair elections.

Yes

No

Proposition 8

Texas demands that Congress completely repeal Obamacare.

Yes

No

Proposition 9

To slow the growth of property taxes, yearly revenue increases should be capped at 4%, with increases in excess of 4% requiring voter approval.

Yes

No

Proposition 10

Tax dollars should not be used to fund the building of stadiums for professional or semi-professional sports teams.

Yes

No