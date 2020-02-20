Sherman Police

Stolen trailer — A Sherman officer responded to the 1000 block of N. East Street on Feb. 18 in reference to a recovered stolen trailer. The officer arrived on scene and spoke with the male complainant, who advised that his trailer was stolen from the 500 block of N. East Street just four days prior, but he then located it the backyard of a residence further down the street. The trailer was seized and returned to the owner. A report was filed for theft of property, under $750.

Family violence assault — Sherman Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of N. Broughton Street on Feb. 18 in reference to a domestic disturbance call. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with a female complainant who reported that her boyfriend had pushed her during an argument. A report was generated for family violence assault.

Stolen bicycle — On Feb. 18, a male complainant contacted Sherman Police to report his bicycle stolen from a residence in the 900 block of E. Wells. A report was filed for theft of property, under $750.

Denison Police

Stolen vehicle — On Feb. 14, Denison Police were contacted by a male complainant who reported his motorcycle stolen in the 1000 block of W. Star Street. The motorcycle was described as a green Kawasaki. A report for was filed and the department’s investigation is ongoing.

DWI — Officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and U.S. Route 69 on Feb. 15 after locating an erratic driver. The male motorist was found to be impaired and was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated.

DWI — On Feb. 17, Denison Police stopped a driver in the 1000 block of S. Austin Avenue for a traffic violation. The male driver was found to be impaired and was arrested for driving while intoxicated and for a number of outstanding Grayson County warrants.