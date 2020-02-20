Mark Schulman, founder of Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille in Sherman, was arrested Thursday morning for alleged drunken driving.

In an emailed statement, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 1:20 a.m., dispatchers received a report of reckless, wrong-way driver on U.S. Highway 82. Deputies responded to the area and located a westbound vehicle traveling in the east lanes of Hwy. 82. As the vehicle neared the intersection with State Highway 289, it then reportedly swerved toward a deputy and forced the deputy to veer off the roadway. No injuries were reported.

Authorities stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Mark Schulman. Amid signs of potential intoxication, a warrant was obtained for a sample of Schulman’s blood and he was subsequently booked into the Grayson County jail and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Schulman posted $1,500 bond was released Thursday morning. It was unclear whether he had appointed an attorney to represent him in the matter.

