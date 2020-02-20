Grayson County Judge Bill Magers was arrested Wednesday evening on the charge of driving while intoxicated by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers.

DPS Staff Sgt. Mark Tackett said the arrest happened at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday at a Valero on U.S. Highway 75 in Sherman.

“He was taken to the Grayson County Jail and booked in for DWI,” Tackett said. He did not have any further information about why Magers and the DPS interacted before the arrest.

“I don’t have the why,” Tackett said. “I know they had an encounter with him and he was arrested and taken to the Grayson County Jail.”

No further details were available at this time. Grayson County Jail records didn’t list any attorney for Magers. No bond has been set yet in the case.