PRESIDENT/VICE-PRESIDENT

Amy Klobuchar

Michael R. Bloomberg

JuliÁn Castro

Tulsi Gabbard

Cory Booker

Elizabeth Warren

Andrew Yang

Michael Bennet

Deval Patrick

Pete Buttigieg

Tom Steyer

Robby Wells

Bernie Sanders

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente

John K. Delaney

Marianne Williamson

Joseph R. Biden

U. S. SENATOR

Victor Hugo Harris

Adrian Ocegueda

Chris Bell

Jack Daniel Foster Jr.

Mary “MJ” Hegar

Royce West

Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez

Amanda K. Edwards

Michael Cooper

Annie “MamÁ” Garcia

Sema Hernandez

D. R. Hunter

U. S. Representative District 4

Russell Foster

Railroad Commissioner

Kelly Stone

Mark Watson

Chrysta CastaÑeda

Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

Amy Clark Meachum

Jerry Zimmerer

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 - unexpired term

Larry Praeger

Kathy Cheng

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

Staci Williams

BRANDY VOSS

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

Gisela D. Triana

Peter Kelly

Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 3

William Pieratt Demond

Elizabeth Davis Frizell

Dan Wood

Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 4

Steven Miears

Tina Clinton

Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 9

Brandon Birmingham

Member, State Board Of Education, District 9

Brenda Davis

State Representative District 62

Gary D. Thomas

Justice, 5th Court Of Appeals District, Place 3

Bonnie Lee Goldstein

Justice, 5TH Court ofAppeals District, Place 6

Craig Smith

Justice, 5TH Court of Appeals District, Place 8

Dennise Garcia

County Constable Precinct 2

Gwendolyn Tiki Braxton

County Chair

Glenn Melacon

Precinct Chair for Precinct 204

Marilynn Livingston

Pamela McGraw

Propositions:

Proposition 1

Should everyone in Texas have a right to quality healthcare, protected by a universally accessible Medicare-style system that saves rural hospitals, reduces the cost of prescription drugs, and guarantees access to reproductive healthcare?

Proposition 2

Should everyone in Texas have the right to high-quality public education from pre-k to 12th grade, and affordable college and career training without the burden of crushing student loan debt?

Proposition 3

Should everyone in Texas have the right to clean air, safe water, affordable and sustainable alternative energy sources, and a ​responsible climate policy that recognizes and addresses the climate crisis as a real and serious threat that impacts every aspect of life on this planet?

Proposition 4

Should everyone in Texas have the right to economic security, where all workers have earned paid family and sick leave, training to prepare for future economies, and a living wage that respects their hard work?

Proposition 5

Should everyone in Texas have the right to a life of dignity and respect, free from discrimination and harassment anywhere, including businesses and public facilities, no matter how they identify, the color of their skin, whom they love, socioeconomic status, disability status, housing status, or from where they come?

Proposition 6

Should everyone in Texas have the right to live a life free from violence—gun violence, racial hatred, terrorism, domestic violence, bullying, harassment or sexual assault—so Texans can grow in a safe environment?

Proposition 7

Should everyone in Texas have the right to affordable and accessible housing and modern utilities (electricity, water, gas, and high-speed internet) free from any form of discrimination?

Proposition 8

Should every eligible Texan have the right to vote, made easier by automatic voter registration, the option to vote by mail, guaranteed early and mobile voting stations, and a state election holiday — free from corporate campaign influence, foreign and domestic interference, ​and ​gerrymandering?

Proposition 9

Should everyone in Texas have the right to a fair criminal justice system that treats people equally, uses proven methods for de-escalating situations instead of excessive force, and puts an end to the mass and disproportionate incarceration of people of color for minor offenses?

Proposition 10

Should there be a just and fair comprehensive immigration reform solution that includes an earned path to citizenship for law-abiding immigrants and their children, keeps families together, protects DREAMers, and provides workforce solutions for businesses?

Proposition 11

Should Texas establish equitable taxation for people at all income levels and for businesses and corporations, large and small, so our state government can fund our educational, social, infrastructure, business, and all government services to improve programs necessary for all Texans to thrive?