PRESIDENT/VICE-PRESIDENT
Amy Klobuchar
Michael R. Bloomberg
JuliÁn Castro
Tulsi Gabbard
Cory Booker
Elizabeth Warren
Andrew Yang
Michael Bennet
Deval Patrick
Pete Buttigieg
Tom Steyer
Robby Wells
Bernie Sanders
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente
John K. Delaney
Marianne Williamson
Joseph R. Biden
U. S. SENATOR
Victor Hugo Harris
Adrian Ocegueda
Chris Bell
Jack Daniel Foster Jr.
Mary “MJ” Hegar
Royce West
Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez
Amanda K. Edwards
Michael Cooper
Annie “MamÁ” Garcia
Sema Hernandez
D. R. Hunter
U. S. Representative District 4
Russell Foster
Railroad Commissioner
Kelly Stone
Mark Watson
Chrysta CastaÑeda
Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
Amy Clark Meachum
Jerry Zimmerer
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 - unexpired term
Larry Praeger
Kathy Cheng
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
Staci Williams
BRANDY VOSS
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
Gisela D. Triana
Peter Kelly
Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 3
William Pieratt Demond
Elizabeth Davis Frizell
Dan Wood
Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 4
Steven Miears
Tina Clinton
Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 9
Brandon Birmingham
Member, State Board Of Education, District 9
Brenda Davis
State Representative District 62
Gary D. Thomas
Justice, 5th Court Of Appeals District, Place 3
Bonnie Lee Goldstein
Justice, 5TH Court ofAppeals District, Place 6
Craig Smith
Justice, 5TH Court of Appeals District, Place 8
Dennise Garcia
County Constable Precinct 2
Gwendolyn Tiki Braxton
County Chair
Glenn Melacon
Precinct Chair for Precinct 204
Marilynn Livingston
Pamela McGraw
Propositions:
Proposition 1
Should everyone in Texas have a right to quality healthcare, protected by a universally accessible Medicare-style system that saves rural hospitals, reduces the cost of prescription drugs, and guarantees access to reproductive healthcare?
Proposition 2
Should everyone in Texas have the right to high-quality public education from pre-k to 12th grade, and affordable college and career training without the burden of crushing student loan debt?
Proposition 3
Should everyone in Texas have the right to clean air, safe water, affordable and sustainable alternative energy sources, and a responsible climate policy that recognizes and addresses the climate crisis as a real and serious threat that impacts every aspect of life on this planet?
Proposition 4
Should everyone in Texas have the right to economic security, where all workers have earned paid family and sick leave, training to prepare for future economies, and a living wage that respects their hard work?
Proposition 5
Should everyone in Texas have the right to a life of dignity and respect, free from discrimination and harassment anywhere, including businesses and public facilities, no matter how they identify, the color of their skin, whom they love, socioeconomic status, disability status, housing status, or from where they come?
Proposition 6
Should everyone in Texas have the right to live a life free from violence—gun violence, racial hatred, terrorism, domestic violence, bullying, harassment or sexual assault—so Texans can grow in a safe environment?
Proposition 7
Should everyone in Texas have the right to affordable and accessible housing and modern utilities (electricity, water, gas, and high-speed internet) free from any form of discrimination?
Proposition 8
Should every eligible Texan have the right to vote, made easier by automatic voter registration, the option to vote by mail, guaranteed early and mobile voting stations, and a state election holiday — free from corporate campaign influence, foreign and domestic interference, and gerrymandering?
Proposition 9
Should everyone in Texas have the right to a fair criminal justice system that treats people equally, uses proven methods for de-escalating situations instead of excessive force, and puts an end to the mass and disproportionate incarceration of people of color for minor offenses?
Proposition 10
Should there be a just and fair comprehensive immigration reform solution that includes an earned path to citizenship for law-abiding immigrants and their children, keeps families together, protects DREAMers, and provides workforce solutions for businesses?
Proposition 11
Should Texas establish equitable taxation for people at all income levels and for businesses and corporations, large and small, so our state government can fund our educational, social, infrastructure, business, and all government services to improve programs necessary for all Texans to thrive?