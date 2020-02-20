Thursday

Feb 20, 2020 at 12:01 AM Feb 20, 2020 at 12:29 PM


PRESIDENT/VICE-PRESIDENT


Amy Klobuchar


Michael R. Bloomberg


JuliÁn Castro


Tulsi Gabbard


Cory Booker


Elizabeth Warren


Andrew Yang


Michael Bennet


Deval Patrick


Pete Buttigieg


Tom Steyer


Robby Wells


Bernie Sanders


Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente


John K. Delaney


Marianne Williamson


Joseph R. Biden


U. S. SENATOR


Victor Hugo Harris


Adrian Ocegueda


Chris Bell


Jack Daniel Foster Jr.


Mary “MJ” Hegar


Royce West


Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez


Amanda K. Edwards


Michael Cooper


Annie “MamÁ” Garcia


Sema Hernandez


D. R. Hunter


U. S. Representative District 4


Russell Foster


Railroad Commissioner


Kelly Stone


Mark Watson


Chrysta CastaÑeda


Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo


Chief Justice, Supreme Court


Amy Clark Meachum


Jerry Zimmerer


Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 - unexpired term


Larry Praeger


Kathy Cheng


Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7


Staci Williams


BRANDY VOSS


Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8


Gisela D. Triana


Peter Kelly


Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 3


William Pieratt Demond


Elizabeth Davis Frizell


Dan Wood


Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 4


Steven Miears


Tina Clinton


Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 9


Brandon Birmingham


Member, State Board Of Education, District 9


Brenda Davis


State Representative District 62


Gary D. Thomas


Justice, 5th Court Of Appeals District, Place 3


Bonnie Lee Goldstein


Justice, 5TH Court ofAppeals District, Place 6


Craig Smith


Justice, 5TH Court of Appeals District, Place 8


Dennise Garcia


County Constable Precinct 2


Gwendolyn Tiki Braxton


County Chair


Glenn Melacon


Precinct Chair for Precinct 204


Marilynn Livingston


Pamela McGraw


Propositions:


Proposition 1


Should everyone in Texas have a right to quality healthcare, protected by a universally accessible Medicare-style system that saves rural hospitals, reduces the cost of prescription drugs, and guarantees access to reproductive healthcare?


Proposition 2


Should everyone in Texas have the right to high-quality public education from pre-k to 12th grade, and affordable college and career training without the burden of crushing student loan debt?


Proposition 3


Should everyone in Texas have the right to clean air, safe water, affordable and sustainable alternative energy sources, and a ​responsible climate policy that recognizes and addresses the climate crisis as a real and serious threat that impacts every aspect of life on this planet?


Proposition 4


Should everyone in Texas have the right to economic security, where all workers have earned paid family and sick leave, training to prepare for future economies, and a living wage that respects their hard work?


Proposition 5


Should everyone in Texas have the right to a life of dignity and respect, free from discrimination and harassment anywhere, including businesses and public facilities, no matter how they identify, the color of their skin, whom they love, socioeconomic status, disability status, housing status, or from where they come?


Proposition 6


Should everyone in Texas have the right to live a life free from violence—gun violence, racial hatred, terrorism, domestic violence, bullying, harassment or sexual assault—so Texans can grow in a safe environment?


Proposition 7


Should everyone in Texas have the right to affordable and accessible housing and modern utilities (electricity, water, gas, and high-speed internet) free from any form of discrimination?


Proposition 8


Should every eligible Texan have the right to vote, made easier by automatic voter registration, the option to vote by mail, guaranteed early and mobile voting stations, and a state election holiday — free from corporate campaign influence, foreign and domestic interference, ​and ​gerrymandering?


Proposition 9


Should everyone in Texas have the right to a fair criminal justice system that treats people equally, uses proven methods for de-escalating situations instead of excessive force, and puts an end to the mass and disproportionate incarceration of people of color for minor offenses?


Proposition 10


Should there be a just and fair comprehensive immigration reform solution that includes an earned path to citizenship for law-abiding immigrants and their children, keeps families together, protects DREAMers, and provides workforce solutions for businesses?


Proposition 11


Should Texas establish equitable taxation for people at all income levels and for businesses and corporations, large and small, so our state government can fund our educational, social, infrastructure, business, and all government services to improve programs necessary for all Texans to thrive?