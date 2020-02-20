Bastrop County’s ambulance service provider recorded the highest number of response-time violations last month since the county began monitoring the provider’s performance eight months ago.

Acadian Ambulance Service responded to 585 emergency calls for service in January. Of those calls, ambulances were late to their destination 98 times, amounting to an 83% rate for on-time calls, according to county data. A majority of those late calls were to the unincorporated areas of the county, but calls in Bastrop and Smithville accounted for a combined 25% of the violations.

The largest violation occurred on Jan. 8 at 5:22 p.m. when an ambulance responding to a call in the city of Bastrop took 47 minutes to arrive on scene.

Response time standards are set forth in the contract Bastrop County signed with Acadian in 2018, which went into effect in June 2019.

As per the contract, Acadian is required to ensure that its ambulances are arriving to life-threatening emergencies, or Priority 1 calls, within 10 minutes in Bastrop, Elgin and Smithville; within 15 minutes in the western exurban area of the county; and within 20 minutes for all other unincorporated areas. For non-life threatening emergencies, or Priority 2 calls, medics are expected to arrive within 15 minutes for service calls in the three cities; within 20 minutes in western Bastrop County; and within 25 minutes in other unincorporated areas.

The contract also assesses penalties against the company if it fails to comply with response-time standards on at least 90% of its calls in one or more of the different urban, exurban and rural zones: $100 per every late minute on Priority 1 calls, and $50 per every late minute on Priority 2 calls. However, the contract also stipulates that the county grant Acadian exemptions for late calls caused by six certain circumstances, such as if Acadian is under an unusually heavy call load and has to call backup ambulances from neighboring counties, or if an ambulance is delayed by a train blocking a roadway.

In January, the county granted 29 exemptions to Acadian, bringing the month’s compliance rate up to around 88% — 2% short of the 90% threshold. The remaining violations amounted to a $16,285 penalty. But because the contract places a $4,000 cap on penalty fees per month, the county will only be collecting from Acadian the maximum $4,000 fee allowable.

It’s the seventh time the ambulance service has paid the county monthly assessment fees for excessive response time violations since June, and the third time those fees have surpassed the $4,000 cap, county data shows. In total, Acadian has paid the county $20,288 in fees. September has been the only month in which response time standards were met in each of the zones.

’The $4,000 limit has to go up’

The county’s current two-year contract with Acadian, which was the result of negotiations between the company and a county committee, expires in May 2021. It is the first contract the county has had with an ambulance company in which the county independently reviews performance results and assesses penalties.

"I can tell you when this two-year period ends, if Acadian wants to continue to provide this service, we will be saying that the $4,000 limit has got to go up," said Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape. "It’s not the penalty that matters, it’s the performance — it’s them getting to the accident scene on time every time. That’s what we’re after, not the penalty money. We want the penalty to be an incentive for them to perform."

James Mayor, Acadian’s regional vice president, said that a vast majority of January’s extended response times were due to long travel distances required for calls from the farther reaches of the county. Other long response times were caused by a high number of emergencies within the county’s urban areas within a short period of time, which can cause "a delay before a backup ambulance can arrive," he said.

"Regardless of the call volume, at no time does Acadian ever leave Bastrop County without an ambulance," Mayor said. "There are occasions when all ambulances have been assigned to calls but, when that occurs, other ambulances are being routed to the county to serve as backups until the original units complete their assignment."

The county’s current two-year contract is an extension of a five-year contract the county previously had with Acadian, one in which the county had no oversight over the company’s performance. During that five-year period, several community leaders raised questions over how the county knew the company was meeting its performance criteria.

"I hate to admit it, but we really didn’t have any independent way of knowing whether they were complying with their agreement or not," Pape said. "Because of that, we developed this database that analyzes their performance based on information that is computer generated: Whenever they dispatch a call, the computer time stamps that. Whenever they get to the scene of a call, the computer time stamps arrival at scene."

Improved service

Acadian’s presence in Bastrop County was preceded by Guardian EMS, which provided services between 2008 and 2012 and received a $382,000 annual subsidy paid jointly by the county, Bastrop, Elgin and Smithville. The county began looking for another provider after receiving numerous complaints about Guardian EMS.

"We got reports from people saying, ‘Do you realize there is an ambulance broken down on Highway 71 with its hood up?’" Pape said.

That’s when the county began searching for a new provider and found Acadian, which offered its services without requiring a subsidy. Instead, the company relied on revenue from fee-for-service billing and collections from patients, which range between $715 and $1,485 per trip, according to the company’s pricing catalog.

The county awarded the company a one-year trial run that included the response time standards, then followed up with the five-year contract. Compared to Guardian EMS, services improved Pape said.

But not all parties are satisfied. Earlier this year, the city of Bastrop entered into a $18,126 agreement with helicopter ambulance service PHI Air Medical for free air evacuations for all city residents.

The city said it was turning to air medical services due to Acadian’s "ongoing challenges" to meet contractually required response times, "including occasions when there are zero (available) ambulances in the county."

While Pape said he wants to keep Acadian accountable to its required response times by increasing the $4,000 penalty fee cap, he said he doesn’t want to make it financially impossible for the ambulance company to operate here.

"If you squeeze the lemon too tight, Acadian may say it’s not worth it to provide ambulance service to Bastrop County," Pape said. "Then what do we do?"

Acadian keeps five vehicles in Bastrop County on a 24-hour basis, the company said: four ambulances and a rapid-response vehicle equipped with advanced life support gear. The vehicles are stationed in Bastrop, Elgin, Smithville and Cedar Creek. Units from Travis and Williamson counties are deployed to Bastrop as backfill during times of high call volume.

"Our goal is to provide the best possible medical transportation and care for the citizens of Bastrop County," Mayor said. "To that end, we constantly review call data, locations and times, adjusting our operations as needed, and work closely with county officials to ensure that we are meeting and exceeding their expectations."