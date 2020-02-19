Sherman Planning and Zoning Commissioners cleared the way Tuesday night for two restaurant chains to build new locations in Sherman along U.S. Highway 75. Developers with Dairy Queen and Panda Express presented plans Tuesday night for their third and second sites in Sherman, respectively.

Representatives with Sherman Crossroads requested a series of exceptions and a site plan for a new Panda Express location near the intersection of FM 1417 and U.S. Highway 75. The location would be a more modern model than the current location in Sherman Town Center, and use current architecture and designs, representatives for the project said.

The developers requested a variance to city ordinance that requires masonry construction to instead use Fiberon siding for the project. The composite material, which will resemble hardwood flooring, has become a marketing and branding trend for the restaurant chain.

A second request called for a setback of 20 feet in lieu of the required 55 feet for the Blalock addition. P&Z chair Clay Mahone said this was in line with other setbacks that were already in place nearby.

Commissioners started to ask about signage for the site, noting that there was a request for a multi-tenant sign later in the meeting, but these discussions never occurred as the multi-tenant sign was tabled by applicant request.

A separate request was made by Stanley Blythe for a property at 5900 N. U.S. Highway 75, just south of the intersection of FM 1417 and U.S. Hwy. 75, for a new Dairy Queen location. The request made no exceptions and was approved with light discussion by the commission.

Blythe said this would be a new location and owned by a separate operator than the city’s two existing locations. The low location would instead be operated by franchisee Dairy Queen of East Texas.

Blythe described the new location as a prototype design and added that he hopes it will be ready to open by early fall.

“This is a great location because it is on a very-heavily trafficked intersection,” he said, noting its proximity to Denison’s Gateway Village and Texoma Medical Center.