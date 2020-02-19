Primary 2020 Candidate Forum brought to you by the Herald Democrat will begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.

This non-partisan event is being produced by the Herald Democrat in furtherance of our desire to help local voters make informed choices in the upcoming primaries and all local elections.

The forum will feature debates between the candidates for the Grayson County Commissioners Court Precinct 1 and 3 races and the Constable Precinct 4 race. And, we understand our readers support those candidates who didn’t draw an opponent too, so we have invited each unopposed candidate to address the crowd the event.

