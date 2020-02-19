The deadline has now passed for candidates to file in the May election for Denison city council and Denison Independent School District board of trustees.

The deadline to file was Feb.14 for the May election. JC Doty has filed to run unopposed for district 3 for the Denison city council. Kris Spiegel is running at large for place five unopposed.

Becky Russeel is currently serving on the Denison ISD school board in Ward 5. She is running unopposed for that same spot. Scott Marr is running unopposed for Ward 7.