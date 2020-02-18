Sherman Police

Driving while intoxicated— On Feb. 15, Sherman Police stopped a female driver for a traffic violation in the 4500 block of N. U.S. Highway 75. During the stop, officers determined that the driver was intoxicated and had marijuana in the vehicle. The driver was ultimately arrested for driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana, under two ounces.

Burglary of a vehicle — An officer responded to the 800 block of N. Grant Drive on Feb. 15 after a male complainant contacted Sherman Police regarding a vehicle burglary. The complainant stated unknown suspects made entry into the unlocked vehicle and stole property. A report for burglary of a vehicle was generated.

Accident —On Feb. 15, Sherman Police responded to the 4200 block of N. Loy Lake Road in response to a hit-and-run call. Officers arrived on scene and determined that a driver had struck and damaged a parked car and left the scene without providing information. A witness obtained the driver’s license plate number and a report was filed for failure to uphold duty upon striking an unattended vehicle.

Stolen vehicle — On Feb. 16, police responded to the 1900 block of Deborah Drive after receiving a stolen vehicle report. Sherman officers learned that the complainant’s vehicle was stolen by an acquaintance, but was later recovered in Tushka, Oklahoma. A report for theft under $30,000 was generated.

Burglary — Dispatchers were contacted on Feb. 16 in reference to a residential burglary in the 3000 block of Northridge Drive. The female complainant stated that her apartment was broken into and several items were taken. A report for burglary of a habitation was filed.

Possession of controlled substance — On Feb. 16, Sherman officers initiated a traffic stop in the 1500 block of N. Grand Avenue. During the stop, Sherman Police detected the odor of illegal drugs inside the vehicle. A passenger then admitted to having less than one gram of controlled substance. The drugs were seized and an at-large case will be filed for possession of a controlled substance.

Driving while intoxicated — Sherman Police were dispatched to the 500 block of W. Houston Street on Feb. 16 in reference to a major vehicle collision. Officers arrived on scene and determined one of the involved drivers was intoxicated at the time of the crash. The driver was taken into custody and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Assault — On Feb. 17, Sherman Police responded to the 6400 block of Texoma Parkway after receiving a call of an assault. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who stated that a known male suspect had assaulted him on his property. The suspect fled prior to officers’ arrival and a report was generated for assault causing bodily injury.

Burglary — Sherman Police responded to the 1500 block of N. Alexander Street on Feb. 17 in reference to a vehicle burglary report. The female complainant said an unknown suspect made entry into her vehicle and stole property. A report was filed for burglary of a vehicle.

Assault — A female complainant contacted Sherman Police on Feb. 17 to report that her children’s father had assaulted her the previous day in the 400 block of Archer Drive. An investigation was opened and a report for family violence assault causing bodily injury was filed.

Theft — On Feb. 17, Sherman Police were contacted by a female complainant who reported that unknown suspects had stolen property belonging to a business in the 100 block of W. Travis Street. The theft reportedly occurred between Jan. 17 and Feb. 14. A report was generated for theft under $100.

Theft — A female complainant contacted Sherman Police on Feb. 17 and reported that a male suspect had stolen property from her while in the parking lot of a business in the 400 block of E. U.S. Highway 82. The complainant said the incident occurred on Feb. 14. A report for theft under $750 was filed.

Burglary of a vehicle — On Feb 17, Sherman Police were contacted by a female complainant in reference to a vehicle burglary report. The complainant stated that an unknown suspect made entry into her vehicle in the 1700 block of W. Birge Street between Feb. 14-16 and stole property. A report for burglary of a vehicle was generated.