Sherman Police said no injuries were reported, but the search for suspects is on after a hail of gunfire flew through a neighborhood street Tuesday afternoon.

Sgt. Kevin Garbacik said at approximately 1 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Comino Dos Logos in reference to a shots fired call. Police arrived on scene and determined that numerous shots were fired from a blue passenger vehicle containing multiple suspects.

No one was struck by the gunfire, and the suspects fled the scene.

Garbacik said investigators spoke with individuals who may have been targeted in the shooting, and the group was able to identify a potential suspect.

The area was cordoned off as crime scene technicians collected shell casings and photographed the scene. No other details were immediately available Tuesday afternoon.

The incident remains under investigation.

