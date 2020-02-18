Preston Volunteer Emergency Services is looking for community members to volunteer their time to help the agency with community outreach and fundraising efforts.

PVES will host an informational meeting at 6 p.m. Friday as it moves to reestablish an auxiliary department to assist with everything from cooking and cleaning, to event hosting and securing critical donations. The agency’s last auxiliary operated in 2007.

“Without the auxiliary, we’ve found that we’ve been a little closed off to the community,” PVES Board President Lorie Lefevers said. “We think if we open the doors in this way, we can better connect with and help the people we serve every day.”

The department needs roughly a dozen volunteers. There is no age requirement and participants do not need any background or experience in emergency services.

PVES was founded in 1969 and serves the communities of Preston, Pottsboro and Locust. The agency operates Preston EMS and and Preston Fire Rescue, which respond to a combined 1,100 calls each year and serve an area of roughly 100 square miles.

The auxiliary meeting will be held at Preston Fire Rescue Station No. 1, which is located at 85584 N. State Highway 289 in Pottsboro. Those who are unable to attend the meeting, but remain interested in volunteering are encouraged to contact Lorie Lefevers by email at pvesbodpres@gmail.com. To learn more about Preston Volunteer Emergency Services, visit https://www.pves.org.

