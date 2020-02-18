Sherman Police said a homeowner fired several shots at a suspected burglar Tuesday after he caught the suspect trying to make entry into his vehicle.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said officers responded to the 1800 block of Sandra Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. after the homeowner called 9-1-1 to report the in-progress burglary. Mullen said the homeowner was alerted to suspicious activity on his property by a security camera, which relayed live video of the suspect attempting to break into his vehicle.

“The victim called the police department and then armed himself with a handgun,” Mullen said. “He then went outside to confront the burglar and interrupt him, but when the burglar refused to comply with the victim’s commands to stop, he began firing several shots at the suspect.”

The suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot. Police conducted a search but were unable to locate the individual. Mullen said officers found no evidence that the suspect was injured in the gunfire.

“The law does give a person justification to use deadly force in the commission of a burglary that’s committed during the nighttime,” Mullen said. “This case is still under investigation, but at this time, no charges are anticipated against the homeowner.”

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat.