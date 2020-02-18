The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for its upcoming Sheriff’s Citizen’s Academy and members of the public who’d like to learn more about the agency are invited to participate.

The free, weekly program runs March 17 through June 2 and will be held each Tuesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Grayson County Courthouse. Topics of focus will include patrol operations, detention, 9-1-1 communications, crime scene investigation, use of force, and crime prevention.

“Our main goal is to increase understanding to all aspects of law enforcement work and to develop effective police-community partnerships,” the sheriff’s office said in an online post.

The course is open to participants 18 years of age and older and all must live, work, or attend school in Grayson County. Applicants must pass a background check and have no criminal history, aside from traffic citations. The cutoff date to submit applications is March 4, but those interested in the program are advised to apply early as only 15 participants will be chosen.

Applications and liability waivers can be downloaded by visiting https://www.co.grayson.tx.us/page/gcso.home and selecting the “Sheriff’s Citizen’s Academy” tab. Participants must also include a copy of their driver’s license or identification card.

For additional information, or to submit an application, contact GCSO Capt. Harvey Smitherman by email at smithermanh@co.grayson.tx.us.

