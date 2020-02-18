Grayson County Commissioners moved their weekly meeting upstairs Tuesday to accommodate the 2019 Gunter Tigers who won the state football championship for class 3A Division II.

The win means they join the 2016 Gunter Tigers team, the 1984 Denison Yellow Jackets, the 1964 Sherman Fred Douglas Panthers and the 1949 Denison Terrell Dragons as the only Grayson County high schools to win the Texas High School Football championship, according the proclamation read Tuesday.

The stately-restored east courtroom was decorated in blue and white balloons and blue football helmets for the occasion as the commissioners welcomed the team, their coaches and other officials to celebrate the win.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers, arguably the team’s biggest fan, welcomed them all.

“I do believe that Texas high school football, there’s nothing like it,” Magers said introducing the proclamation the court approved in honor of the team. “These young men are a special group. I have coached with some of them and have coached against most of them. He added that the success the group has shown has been due, in a large part, to the group of people how have coached them.

“These young men are led by a group of coaches and staff that are unequaled. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Magers concluded.

They all, he said, hold to the principal that TPW or tough people win.

“And here is the best thing about them,” he said of the coaches and their players. “The best is yet to come.”

Gunter Head Coach Jake Fieszel accepted the proclamation and reminded the team that the things that they learned to help them win that championship are the same things that are going to help them succeed later on in life with their education, their careers and their families.

In addition to learning skills that will lead them far in life, the proclamation said the team also shined a bright light on their hometown and county.

The attendance “of the 2019 Class AAA Division II Championship football fame was 15,233. This, coupled with the regional television coverage, provided Grayson County with priceless exposure throughout the Southwest region of the United States,” the proclamation said.