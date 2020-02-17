Sherman voters will have their choice of candidates for two school board seats when they hit the polls this May.

When the filing period for the May 2 School Board ended Friday both incumbents and three competitors had completed the paperwork needed to run. At stake is a three-year term as one of the seven members of the board.

Place 6 will see Andre Luper challenge Chanel Stiggers for the Place 6 seat. Stiggers was first elected to the school board in 2017.

Meanwhile, Board Vice President Rob Wilson will see two competitors as Ronald Rose and Wendy Vellotti have challenged him for the Place 7 seat. Wilson was first elected to the school board in 2014 and is currently the second-longest serving member on the current school board. Rose previously ran for the Place 4 seat in 2019 but was defeated by current board member Anna Wylie.

As all board seats are effectively at-large, they are not location restricted and can be filled with any resident from across the city.

Potential candidates will have one more opportunity to file to run in the election. Candidates have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to complete the paperwork in order to compete was a write-in candidate.