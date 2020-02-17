No major injuries were reported following a wreck involving a tractor trailer and four passenger cars on U.S. Highway 75 in Sherman Monday.

Sherman Police said the crash occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Hwy. 75 near FM 1417. The driver of the semi reportedly swerved across the roadway, causing a chain-reaction between the four other vehicles. The tractor trailer and one pickup veered off the freeway and down a steep embankment, but neither overturned.

The driver of the semi was transported to Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center for evaluation. It was unclear whether any other of the motorists involved required hospitalization. Police said intoxication did not appear to be a factor in the crash, but it was also unclear whether any citations would be issued.

Traffic on Hwy. 75 was diverted while wreckers cleared the damaged vehicles from the scene.

