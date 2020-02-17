Four-year-old Hunter Beam walked into his favorite restaurant in Texoma Sunday to receive a surprise of a lifetime. Make-A-Wish announced they will be sending him and his family to Disney World.

Hunter Beam suffers from several complications stemming from a cancerous tumor he was born with. He had to have a tracheotomy that had a medical device inserted into his chest before he was born to help him breath. He has been diagnosed with autism, has a weak immune system, and due to his condition, he is unable to speak.

When Hunter heard the news he was going to meet Mickey Mouse Sunday, he became overjoyed his mother Melissa Beam said.

“We are so grateful, shocked and excited,” Melissa Beam said. “Make A Wish is a great organization for families like ours. Hunter has a lot of medical issues and a lot of medical equipment so it makes travelling impossible. We’ve never been on a family trip. Because of Make A Wish he is finally able to do that.”

Melissa Beam said Hunter is extremely sociable despite all the obstacles he faces. Though he can’t speak, he uses his smile to light up a room and is incredibly attached to his three older brothers whom he spends as much time as he can with, she said.

The family recently moved from Sherman to Anna. Despite the drive, Melissa Beam wanted to give Hunter the reveal surprise at his favorite restaurant because it made it more impactful to him.

The reveal took place at Pop’s Place in Southmayd.

“Zavonna (Arrington) has treated him like he matters,” Melissa Beam said. “When we go to other restaurants, he gets stared at. She gives him high fives and makes him special food. It is a special environment. It means something to him. It wasn’t a place we just picked. The hospitality we receive here is not like we see anywhere else.”

Hunter enjoys superheroes especially Superman and the Marvel movies. Melissa Beam said he also loves doing puzzles and he is surprisingly good at them due to his ability to focus on tasks, his mother said. Hunter is in pre-K now and is learning how to socialize with other kids despite being nonverbal.

“He is obsessed with Mickey Mouse,” Melissa Beam said. “When he heard he was going to meet Mickey his jaw dropped. He was overwhelmed hearing the news.”