Staff report

The time for Bryan County voters who want to vote by mail in the Presidential Preferential Primary Election on March 3 should apply to do so as soon as possible, according to County Election Board Secretary Kimberly Norris.

The County Election Board will accept absentee ballot applications until 5 p.m. Feb. 26.

Application forms are available at the County Election Board office, 402 W. Evergreen St., Durant.

Forms can also be filled out online and submitted electronically at elections.ok.gov. A print version of the form may also be downloaded from the website.

Norris said all registered Bryan County voters may vote by absentee ballot in any election in which he or she is eligible to vote. Voters needn’t reveal a reason for opting to vote by absentee ballot.

To be eligible to vote in school district or municipal elections, voters must be registered and reside at an address within the geographical boundaries of a school district or a municipality .

The law does provides several advantages to absentee voters in some categories, Norris said.

Voters can activate special conditions that make it easier to use an absentee ballot.

Physically incapacitated voters, as well as those who care for physically incapacitated persons who cannot be left unattended, are able to vote absentee. They may apply only by mail, by fax, by email, online. They also may apply via an agent who is age 16 or older who is not employed by or related within the third degree of consanguinity or affinity to any person whose name appears on the ballot.

Voters who are confined to nursing homes within Bryan County may vote absentee. An Absentee Voting Board will go to the nursing home prior to the election and set up a polling place, which will them to vote similarly to at a regular precinct polling place.

Military personnel and Bryan County residents who live overseas, as well as the spouses and dependents of voters in these groups, are eligible to vote via absentee ballots. These voters may apply only by mail, fax or by email for their absentee ballot.

Military personnel should contact their units’ Voting Service Officers to obtain application forms and other information, or visit the Federal Voting Assistance Program website (fvap.gov/oklahoma).

Meanwhile, Oklahoma residents who live overseas can get voting materials at U.S. military installations as well as from U.S. embassies, consulates and on the FVAP website.