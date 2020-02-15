Staff report

The State Captiol played host Feb. 12 to students from throughout Oklahoma’s state system institutions, as well as members of the statewide campus community, who gathered for High Education Day events.

Southeastern Oklahoma State University was represented at the by students Kylie Carrell, Brenna Tuttle, Karsyn McKinnon, Donald Broadnax, Ethan Rogers, Madison Hunt and Brianna Pierce.

Also in attendance were Southeastern President Bryon Clark, Regent Amy Anne Ford of the Regional University System of Oklahoma, vice president for academic affairs Liz McCraw, Southeatern’s vice president for academic affairs, Alan Burton, the university’s director of communications and JamesReed, its director of student conduct.

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell was among the speakers featured at the event. Others who addressed attendees included Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols and Rep. Jadine Nollan.

“We look forward to working with Governor Stitt and the Legislature during this legislative session to demonstrate that higher education’s budget request is critical to strengthening our state’s economy and workforce,” said Glen D. Johnson, chancellor of the Oklahoma State System of Higher Education.