The Sherman City Council will consider authorizing City Manager Robby Hefton to “take all steps necessary” to acquire the property rights needed for the widening of FM 1417 from State Highway 56 to West Travis Street, among other steps, when it meets Monday.

City officials said Sherman begun efforts to acquire right of way rights along the affected corridor. While many preliminary efforts have been successful, officials believe that negotiations with some owners may be unsuccessful.

If approved, the request would allow the city manager to “negotiate, make final offers, employ an appraiser and, if necessary, begin condemnation proceedings as is required by law.”

In other matters, the council will consider an agreement with SkyTrust, LLC of Frisco for the construction of hangars at Sherman Municipal Airport.

Skytrust was the winning bid following a request for proposals by the city to develop additional hangar space at the city airport. Under the agreement, SkyTrust would develop three hangars at the airport, however the city would retain ownership of the three hangars.

The city will repay SkyTrust for the construction of one hangar using rent connected from the hangar over the next eight years. The city will engage in a long-term lease agreement for with SkyTrust for the two remaining hangars. At the end of a 30-year lease period and two additional five-year renewal options, the hangars would revert back to the city.