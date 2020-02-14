The Greater Texoma Utility Authority will be reviewing qualification statements for engineering services for Sherman’s pending 20-inch surface water distribution line project.

GTUA received two proposals for the project: one from Freeman-Millican and one from Hayter Engineering.

The board of trustees will meet at 12:30 p.m. on Mondayat 5100 Airport Drive. The board is considering joining a coalition of non-member customer entities of North Texas Municipal District at the meeting.

Here are three things to know about the meeting.

1. Lake Kiowa assistance

The board will consider requesting assistance from the Texas Water Development Board for the Lake Kiowa SUD project.

2. Ector changer order 3

The board will consider adopting change order no. 3 to the contract with Patterson Professional Services, LLC. for the city of Ector’s Wastewater Treatment Plant Disinfection project.

3. Water production agreement

The board will consider an agreement for water production services with the Nunson Point Property Owners Association.