The Denison Independent School Board will be considering a $50K proposal to upgrade its radio equipment for school buses.

The board of trustees will consider a proposal by Shipman Communications Inc. to install and service radios for the buses, classrooms and offices as well as connecting to a tower repeater site. The estimated cost of the project is $50,810.50.

The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. at 1201 South Rusk Ave in Denison.

Other items on the agenda include the approval of the 2021 school calendar, and contract renewals for several staff. There is one resignation on the agenda, Michael Fischer, Denison High School Athletic trainer’s resignation will be effective at the end of the current school year.