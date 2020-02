Denison Police issued a news release Friday saying officers were responding to a call of shots fired at 7:32 p.m. Thursday when they found a body at w location in the 1500 block of South Austin Avenue at the Circle Apartments.

The release said police have arrested a suspect in the case.

Lt. Mike Eppler said the victim has been taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

No further information was available Friday morning.