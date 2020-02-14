Two restaurant chains may soon be opening new locations in Sherman. Representatives with Panda Express and Dairy Queen will be presenting plans for new locations to the Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday.

The commission will consider a request from Stanley Blythe for a proposed Dairy Queen location in the 5900 block of North U.S. Highway 75, near the intersection with FM 691. The location will be adjacent to the city’s QuikTrip location.

Documents submitted with the request indicate that the proposed restaurant will be about 3,300 square feet and will seat 99 people and feature outdoor seating.

In a separate request, the commission will consider approving a series of variances related to a proposed Panda Express location at 3150 S. U.S. Hwy. 75 within the Sherman Crossroad development. Meeting documents indicate that the developer plans to build a 2,300 square-foot restaurant with a drive-thru at the site.

Applicants are seeking a series of exceptions to the city’s setback requirements and permission to construct using Fiberon decking material in lieu of required masonry.

The commission will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Sherman City Hall.

Here are other items that will be considered by the commission:

1. QuikTrip signage

The commission will receive a request from the QuikTrip Corporation for 50-foot-tall multi-tenant signage at its upcoming location near the intersection of FM 1417 and U.S. Highway 75. The proposed sign would be 860 square feet in size.

This is the second request from QuikTrip for signage at the site over the past year following a denied claim in 2019. At the time, officials raised concerns about the size of the proposed signage.

2.Manufactured home community

Commissioners will also consider a request for a zoning change and site plan for a proposed manufactured home community in the 2400 through 2800 blocks of E. U.S. 82 between Frisco Road and Baker Road. The proposed community would be situated on about 94 acres of land and include a clubhouse with swimming pool, community office, exercise room and other amenities.

3. EC Stanton Community School

Representatives for the EC Stanton Texoma Community School will present a site plan and request a specific-use permit for a new private school campus located at 214 W.Brockett Street. The proposed school has 18 students from kindergarten through 12th grade. Students will be required to attend a minimum of 20 hours and at least three days a week.