Ongoing

Dungeons and Dragons - noon-5 p.m. Saturdays; Kids’ Program - 2 p.m. Saturdays; Donald W. Reynolds Community Center and Library, 1515 West Main St., Durant; 580-924-3486

Today

Durant Are Chamber of Commerce Coffee Network - 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays (also Feb. 26); Blackburn Plumbing, 201 Shady Creek Road, Durant; durantchamber.org

Feb. 20

Ribbon cutting - 10:30 a.m., Sweet Lil Repeat, 137 W. Main St., Durant; durantchamber.org

Yoga - 6: 30 p.m. (also Feb. 27), Donald W. Reynolds Community Center and Library, 1515 West Main St., Durant; 580-924-3486

Feb. 25

Taste of Durant - 7-9 p.m., $20-25; Southeastern Oklahoma State University’s Visual and Performing Arts Center, 425 W. University Blvd., Durant; durantchamber.org

Feb. 26

Feb. 27

First Steps to Startup Success - 9 a.m.-noon, $20; REI Oklahoma – 2912 Enterprise Blvd., Durant; dirantchamber.org

Yoga - 6: 30 p.m.; Donald W. Reynolds Community Center and Library, 1515 West Main St., Durant; 580-924-3486

March 4

Chamber Coffee Network - 8:30 a.m. Wednesday (also March 11, 18 and 25), Jimmy’s Egg, 2501 W. Main St., Durant; durantchamber.org

March 5

Great Plains Juried Art Show - 10 a.m. (through April 9), Center Gallery at Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 1614 N. 1st St., Durant; 580-745-2450

Throwback Thursday - 6 p.m. (first Thursday monthly), Wright’s Drive In, 319 S. 9th St., Durant; durantchamber.org

March 6

Lead the Way: Women’s Leadership Series - 9 a.m.-2 p.m. ($35), First United Bank, 1400 W. Main St., Durant; reiwbc.org

March 7

United Way’s Be A Hero 5K & Fun Run - 9 a.m., First Texoma National Bank parking lot, at 2nd and Evergreen Streets, Durant; okc.enmotive.com/events/register/2020-united-way-be-a-hero-5k

Comedy Night - 8-1o p.m., starring Steven Michale Quezada; Monterey Arts Center, 224 S. 9th St., Durant; themonterey.net

March 10

Durant City Council Meeting - 6 p.m.(second Tuesday monthly); City Hall, 300 W. Evergreen, Durant; durant.org

March 12

Ribbon cutting - 10:30 a.m., Blackburn Plumbing, 201 Shady Creek Road, Durant; durantchamber.org

March 14

Burning of the Socks - noon, Lake Texoma locations; laketexomaonline.com

