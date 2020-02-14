The city of Denison is expected to issue bonds in the amount up to $29,195,000 to cover a number of capital improvement projects.

The City Council will consider passing a resolution authorizing the publication of notice of intention to issue combination tax and revenue certificates of obligation.

The council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at 300 West Main Street.

Here are five things to know about the meeting

1. Changes to litter definitions

The Denison City Council is considering adding grass clippings to the definition of litter under the city’s litter, trash, weeds and other nuisances regulations.

2. Denison police agreement with Sherman

The city council is considering adopting an agreement with the city of Sherman to use Denison Police Department officers and vehicles to patrol the construction taking place on U.S. Highway 75 from FM 1417 to Loy Lake Road over the next three years. The city will bill Sherman for the use of DPD officers and vehicles at a rate of $60 per hour for officers and $16 per hour per vehicle during the duration of the time.

Denison officers will be paid regular pay at overtime rates will full benefits.

3. Denison Police Racial Profiling report

The council will receive a report on the Texas Racial Profiling Law. It is an annual report that provides data on the city’s police department’s racial profiling practices.

4. Demolitions

Two structures are being considered for demolition. The first is located at 915 West Morton Street. The second is at 1401 Flowers.

5. Fire service fees clarified

The city council will consider defining rules and regulations associated with the fees for fire services that was passed on Feb. 3, an update to an earlier ordinance originally passed June. 17, 2013 that gave the department the power to levy fees but was never defined. The council is expected to define the fees to ensure the cost collected is passed on to non-residents. The rules would ensure tax paying residents within city limits would not be the target of the proposed fees.