Tarleton State University’s Inauguration Gala – An Evening in Purple, will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, in Wisdom Gymnasium.

The reception will begin at 6 p.m. followed by dinner and awards at 7 p.m. and dancing at 8:30 p.m.

The event will benefit Tarleton students by funding scholarships and will serve as the inauguration for Tarleton’s 16th president, Dr. James Hurley.

“This is an important celebration for the benefit of our students and an exciting event for the community,” said Dr. Kyle McGregor, who heads Tarleton’s Division of Institutional Advancement. “This black-tie event rekindles the dream of our founder and provides an opportunity to invest in students who are in the most need. For the Tarleton family to fund scholarships for these students is a most appropriate way to welcome our 16th president and demonstrate our determination to be an institution of opportunity.”

Individual tickets are available to purchase for $150 and sponsorships are also available.

“The more I learn about John Tarleton and the more people I get to know in Erath County, the more I appreciate their vision for the university and its future,” Hurley said. “This year’s gala builds on that vision, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting our students. The strong support of our community partners, the loyalty of our alumni and the commitment of our faculty and staff prove that we all dream of a better world and want to do our part to make that dream a reality.”