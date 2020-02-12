Members of the public looking to learn more about their local law enforcement can become a member of the Sherman Police Department’s upcoming Citizen Police Academy.

Through March 25, the department will accept applications for it’s free, nine-week course. The academy runs April 2 through May 28 and focuses on a number of topics, including patrol operations, criminal investigations, K-9 use, narcotics, and state law. Attendees will have the opportunity to work a simulated crime scene, engage in use-of-force scenarios and ride along with on-duty patrol officers.

“We believe it’s important for our citizens to know who we are and what it is we do,” Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen said. “This program gives participants a behind-the-scenes perspective and that creates a better understanding of Sherman PD and law enforcement in general.”

Class sizes are limited, so those interested are encouraged to apply early. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and live work, or attend school in Sherman. Participants must also pass a background check and have no criminal history, other than traffic tickets. Classes will be held each Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Sherman Police Department headquarters, located at 317 S. Travis Street.

Application forms and liability waivers can be found online by visiting https://www.ci.sherman.tx.us/ and searching “Citizen Police Academy.” For additional information about the program, contact Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen by email at brettm@cityofsherman.com or by phone at 903-328-3010.

