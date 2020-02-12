To everything, they say, there is a season and to Natalie Jamison’s way of seeing it, that includes leadership positions at nonprofits.

Jamison has lead Grayson County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children Chapter for the last four years.

At the non-profits’ last board meeting, the board voted the current Program Director Wanda Kauffman would take over as the Executive Director. Jamison’s last day is expected to be Feb. 21.

Even though leaving can be sad, Jamison said she knows she is leaving the organization and the volunteers and children it serves in good hands.

“Wanda is going to do a great job! I wish her the best and will always be here to support her and the team!”

Shane Hill, who served as CASA’s Executive Director before Jamison said her replacement has some big shoes to fill.

“Natalie’s professionalism and willingness to think outside of the box elevated the CASA program to better be able to accomplish its mission,” he said in a text.

“Being an asset to a non-profit agency requires the constant need to look forward to the future and to bring in new ideas. This is why I believe it is important for a change a the top when the ED is feeling burned out and ready to move on,” Jamison said when asked about the change.

“You have to let a new perspective raise the bar and keep the agency moving in the right direction. New people bring the excitement and desire to showcase the agency in new and improved ways,” she said noting it was was simply her time to walk away and that happen for CASA of Grayson County.

Jamison first started working at CASA of Grayson County after leaving her job as local social worker in 2007. She left in 2008 and then returned in 2014.

“I honestly do not know where I will go from here,” she said in an email recently.

“This is a new chapter for me and my husband,’ she said noting that her twins are graduating from high school and moving on to college so the whole family is looking forward to different opportunities in the near future.

“It is an exciting time!” she said.

Jamison said she wants the absolute best for CASA of Grayson County in the future.

“I want CASA to be considered one of the best non-profits in the area. I want the community to trust in our mission and in the people running the organization. It was very important to me that CASA moved into the 21st century,” she said.

She said in her tenure at the organization has upgraded its website and data entry systems.

“They were completely out of date and served no purpose for the organization. We now have a modern website, web based data-entry system, social media campaign, and keep current with trends and training. I changed our training system to better reflect our mission and to give volunteers a better understanding of how we advocate for children. I increased the amount of funding & grants, was able to provide medical & life insurance benefits, and moved the agency to a better location in Denison. I also established the wiener dog races to broaden our fundraising capabilities besides our gala event,” she said.

She said one of the future goals of the organization is to broaden the reach of its board. “The current board will have several people rolling off and there will be a need for future board members with community contacts and a desire to see CASA develop and grow.”

Jamison said she will miss the people at CASA more than anything.

“No one gets rich working at a non-profit, but people working here put making a difference ahead of any salary. They could easily find jobs with better salary and retirement benefits, but they stay because they believe they are making a difference to the foster children of Grayson County,” she said.

