A 30-year-old Lubbock man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison after admitting to the January 2017 slaying of a man whose body was dumped in a South Lubbock motel parking lot.

Raynaldo Jacob Enriquez pleaded guilty in the 364th District Court to a count of murder, which carries a punishment of five years to life in prison.

Enriquez has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since his Jan. 12, 2017, arrest in connection with the killing of 32-year-old Gabriel Salazar four days earlier.

Enriquez and Geneva Leal, 29, have been charged with murder in connection with the slaying.

Prosecutors declined to comment after Enriquez’s plea, citing Leal’s pending case.

Lubbock police to a 9:40 a.m. Jan. 8, 2017, call to the Carriage House Inn and Suites in the 900 block of East Slaton Road, about a man, later identified as Salazar, lying on the ground in the back parking lot. Officers arrived to find Salazar dead. A responding officer noted Salazar suffered a head injury that exposed his skull above his left eye, according to an arrest warrant.

Security camera video from the motel in the 900 block of East Slaton Road showed a dark-colored pickup truck driving to the area where Salazar’s body was found. No other vehicles were seen entering that part of the parking lot.

Salazar’s mother told police she dropped off her son Friday at a duplex in the 6500 block of Avenue Q where a friend lived. She said she returned the next day to pick up her son but no one answered the door, the warrant states.

Police watched the duplex and saw a dark-colored pickup truck similar to the one seen in the video. An investigator saw Jake Johnson leave the duplex and enter the vehicle, according to the warrant.

Johnson, who was arrested in the 1600 block of Avenue Q, told police he went to the duplex on Saturday to meet with another person. He said he and the other person left the duplex and returned to find a man suffering a severe head wound.

Leal, a duplex tenant, told police Salazar was at her residence Saturday. Leal reportedly told investigators Enriquez shot and stabbed Salazar while he slept on a couch.

Enriquez admitted to shooting and stabbing Salazar and said Leal and two others took turns beating Salazar with a baseball bat. He said he believed Leal wanted Salazar to suffer, the warrant states.

Johnson admitted to helping move Salazar, who was still alive, and taking him in his truck and dumping him in the motel’s parking lot.

Johnson, pleaded guilty in July to a felony tampering charge in exchange for a 10-year sentence. He was accused of dumping Salazar’s body in a South Lubbock motel’s parking lot.

A fourth suspect, Dimitrise Lyghts, told police he arrived at the duplex and saw Enriquez pointing a gun at Salazar, who was also suffering a head injury.

He said Johnson arrived looking to buy drugs, and while there helped load Salazar into his pickup truck. Lyghts said he, Johnson and a woman drove to the Carriage House where they left Salazar’s body in the parking lot and drove to another motel where he bought drugs for Johnson. Lyghts said Salazar was still alive when they left.

The case against Lyghts was dismissed after he was sentenced in July 2017 to 293 months in federal prison for an unrelated charge of sex trafficking of a child.