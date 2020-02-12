Sherman Police

Interference with an emergency call — On Feb. 10, Sherman Police were dispatched to the 2200 block of N. Crockett Street in reference to a reported disturbance. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with a husband and wife. Police learned that during a verbal argument between the two parties, the husband had broken his wife’s cell phone to prevent her from calling law enforcement for assistance. The man was subsequently arrested for interfering with an emergency call.

Burglary of a building — A male complainant contacted Sherman Police on Feb. 10 to report a theft in the 1600 block of N. Lockhart Street. The complainant reported that unknown suspects made entry into a residential garage sometime between Feb. 3 and Feb. 7 and stole property. A report was generated for burglary of a building.

Criminal mischief — Officers responded to the 1000 block of N. Travis Street on Feb. 11 in reference to a criminal mischief report. Police arrived on scene and found several windows had been broken on a pickup. A search of the surrounding area yielded no suspects. A report was generated for criminal mischief.

Denison Police

Theft of a vehicle —On Feb. 10, a male complainant contacted Denison Police to report a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of W. Gandy Street. The complainant told police he had left his vehicle running outside his residence while he went in to collect some of his property. Upon his return, the complainant said his vehicle was no longer there. The vehicle was later located a short distance away. Denison Police filed a stolen vehicle report and will be following up on leads.

Driving while intoxicated —Denison Police responded to the intersection of S. Maurice Avenue and W. Woodard Street on Feb. 10 after dispatchers received a call of a potentially-intoxicated driver. Officers located the vehicle in question and made contact with the female driver who was found to be intoxicated and was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated.

Theft of a vehicle —On Feb. 11, Denison officers responded to a stolen vehicle report in the 3700 block of State Highway 91. The complainant told police that unknown suspects had taken a green-colored 1995 Ford Ranger pickup with no license plates. A stolen vehicle report was generated and the department’s investigation is ongoing.

Criminal mischief — Denison Police were dispatched to the 300 block of S. Woodlawn Avenue on Feb. 11 in reference to an alarm call. Responding officers arrived on scene, observed a broken window and located a male suspect nearby. Officers attempted to take the suspect into custody but he resisted. The suspect was ultimately arrested and charged with criminal mischief under $750, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. Officers also found an outstanding warrant for the suspect and additionally charged him with failure to identify fugitive status.

For more local crime news, follow the Herald Democrat in print or online at https://www.heralddemocrat.com.