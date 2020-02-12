Old Man Winter might still be blowing through North Texas right now, but spring and summer are surely on their way. One harbinger of those warmer times is a passport fair being held by the Grayson County District Clerks Office from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. February 22 at the Justice Center on Crockett Street in Sherman.

Those who are getting a passport for the first time and are 16 years old or older will need to bring a valid state issued ID, a long form birth certificate (abstracts may be accepted, if there is an “I” by the filed date), and check or money order.

Those who are a getting a passport for the first time and under the age of 16 will want to bring both parents who must each present a valid state issued ID, a long form birth certificate (abstracts may be accepted, if there is an “I” by the filed date), and a check or money order.

Minors who are renewing their passport should bring that previous passport and their birth certificate.

All adults renewing their passports should bring their previous passport and a check or money order for the service.

Photos can be taken at the passport fair, Grayson County Clerk Kelly Ashmore said on her office’s social media posts about the service.

Those who want to cut their wait time in line can go online to print out the needed forms at travel.state.gov.

The District Clerk advises those who do print out the forms and then fill them out by hand to use black ink only.

“If you make a mistake put one line only through the error. DO NOT use white-out/correction tape or scribble out your mistake. When complete your application DO NOT SIGN,” the post warned.

U.S Department of State fees are as follows:

Passport Book age 16 and older at $110

Passport Cards age 16 and older at $30

Passport Books for minors 15 and younger are $80

Passport cards for minors 15 and younger are $15

In addition, the District Clerk’s Office charges a $35 fee and photos, if taken at the District Clerk’s Office, are $10.83.

Those who have questions regarding the documents needed should call 903-813-4200 ext 2107 or email dcpassport@co.grayson.tx.us.