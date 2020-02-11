The road to the new Sherman High School has been nearly four years in the making. With talks of district-wide improvements in 2016, officials moved forward with plans to construct a new high school campus the next year.

Here is an overview of the timeline for the school project:

Jan. 2017 — SISD approves $308 million bond

The Sherman ISD School board unanimously approved a $308 million bond package for improvements throughout the district. The package, which was presented by the Citizens Advisory Committee, included funding for a new high school, two new elementary schools, a new football stadium and technology upgrades for all campuses.

May 2017 — Bond fails before voters

Sherman voters ultimately decided against the bond in a tight vote in May, with a difference on only 145 votes. The proposed bond would have equated to a $12 per month increase on the average homeowner whose house was valued at $88,000.

Following the failed bond, SISD officials said they planned to return to the drawing board and draft a second, smaller bond package.

Nov 2017 — Bond approved

Sherman voters gave a thumbs up to the modified bond package when it was put on the ballot just six months later. The new $176 million package included $157.87 million for a new high school with a capacity for 2,300 students. On the middle school level, the bond would allow the district to convert the former high school into the city’s second middle school and alleviate some capacity issues at Piner Middle School.

Oct 2018 — Breaking ground

District officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new high school on a 100-acre site along FM 1417. With the groundbreaking, district officials anticipated that the school would be ready to open by August of 2020 in time for the school year.

Feb 2020 — Delays announced

Following more than 200 days of inclement weather, district officials delay the opening of the new Sherman High School until January 2021. District officials said it was no longer possible for construction and preparations of the site to be ready in time for the school year.

Initially, officials planned to stack in-service days at the beginning of the year to give crews more time to prepare the site. However, these days will likely be used in the middle of the school year in November and December, officials said.