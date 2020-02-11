Sherman Police

Illegal dumping — On Feb. 7, Sherman officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of S. Heritage Parkway in reference to a reported disturbance. Police determined that a female suspect had illegally dumped property in the area and left the scene. The suspect was located and placed under arrest for illegal dumping.

Assault — On Feb. 7, Sherman Police were dispatched to the 300 block of E. Carter Street in reference to an assault call. Officers spoke with the female victim who advised that she was approached by a male suspect while walking. The suspect reportedly asked if she would like to ingest drugs with him, but then pushed her to the ground when she declined his offer. No arrest was made, but a report was filed for assault causing bodily injury.

Driving while intoxicated — Officers responded to the 3600 block of S. Heritage Parkway on Feb. 7 in reference to a minor vehicle collision. Police arrived on scene and found one of the drivers involved in the incident to be intoxicated. The man was charged with driving while intoxicated and arrested.

Theft — Sherman Police were contacted by Walmart staff on Feb. 7 in reference to two females suspects were detained for alleged shoplifting. Officers arrived on scene and arrested the two suspects on charges of theft, under $2,500.

Criminal mischief — On Feb. 7 a Sherman officer was dispatched to the 400 block of U.S. Highway 82 for a criminal mischief complaint. The officer arrived on scene and learned that unknown suspects had slashed the complainant’s tire. A report was filed and the matter remains under investigation.

Assault — Sherman Police responded to the 2800 block of S. Travis Street on Feb. 7 after dispatchers received an assault call. Upon arrival, officers learned that a female suspect had struck her boyfriend in the head multiple times, resulting in minor injuries. The female initially left the scene, but returned during the investigation and was arrested for family violence assault causing bodily injury.

Public intoxication — On Feb. 8, a Sherman officer was dispatched to Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center to assist an intoxicated male who was being discharged from the hospital. The man was unable to find a sober individual to assist him and the officer determined that the man was intoxicated to the point that he could not safely leave the area on foot. The man was subsequently arrested for public intoxication.

Assault — Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of E. Wells Avenue on Feb. 8 in reference to a disturbance. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with two complainants, both of whom advised they had been choked by the other. A report was generated for family violence assault causing bodily injury.

Possession — On Feb. 8, Sherman Police conducted a traffic stop against a driver in the 1700 block of E. Ann Street. During the stop, officers detected the odor of marijuana and ordered all three occupants out of the vehicle in order to perform a search. One of the occupants fled on foot, but was apprehended by police. The male suspect resisted but was taken into custody and found to be in possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. The suspect was ultimately charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana.

Possession of controlled substance — Sherman Police conducted a traffic stop on Feb. 8 in the 1800 block of Texoma Parkway. During the stop, an officer observed a visible methamphetamine pipe and determined that the driver was operating the vehicle without insurance and had a suspended license. An offense report for possession of a controlled substance, driving while license invalid and no proof of insurance was filed.

Denison Police

Burglary of a vehicle — On Feb. 7, Denison Police were contacted by a complainant who reported his vehicle burglarized in the 600 block of W. Woodard Street. The complainant said unknown suspects made entry into his vehicle and stole a speaker and amplifier. A report for burglary of a vehicle was generated.

Burglary of a building — Officers responded to the 600 block of Royal Ridge Drive on Feb. 7 in reference to a report of suspicious activity near a residence. Denison Police arrived on scene arrested two male suspects for burglary of a building.

Driving while intoxicated — On Feb. 7, Denison Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Pottsboro Road in reference to a vehicle crash. Officers arrived on scene and found the female driver to be intoxicated. The suspect was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Burglary — A male complainant contacted Denison Police On Feb. 8 in reference a burglary in the 900 block of W. Morgan Street. The complainant stated someone entered his residence and rifled through his property, but no items were believed to be missing. A report for burglary of a habitation was filed.

Warrant — On Feb. 9, Denison Police stopped a driver in the 900 block of S. Austin Avenue for a traffic violation. During the stop the driver was determined to have an outstanding Grayson County Warrant. The driver was arrested for the active warrant and was additionally charged with failure to identify fugitive status.

Warrant — Denison officers stopped a male driver on Feb. 9 for a traffic violation in the 400 block of W. Bullock Street. During the stop, the driver was found to have an outstanding Denison warrant. The driver was subsequently arrested for the active warrant and was additionally charged with failure to identify fugitive status.

