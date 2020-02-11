Sherman Police

Criminal trespassing — On Feb. 9 Sherman Police Responded to the 900 block of E. Wells Avenue in reference to a suspicious person report. Officers arrived on scene and located a female subject who had previously been issued a trespass warning from the property. The woman was arrested for criminal trespassing.

Ingestion of volatile chemical — Sherman officers responded to the 300 block of E. Hwy. 82 on Feb. 9 in reference to a suspicious male who appeared to be huffing paint. Police arrived on scene, located the man and placed him under arrest for possession and ingestion of an inhalant or volatile chemical.

Criminal mischief — On Feb. 9, police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2300 block of N. Woods Street in reference to a disturbance. Officers spoke with the female complainant, who advised that a known suspect had come to her home and kicked in her front door. The suspect left the scene prior to officers’ arrival. A report for criminal mischief under $2,500 was generated.

DWI — Sherman Police were dispatched to the 400 block of E. Hwy. 82 on Feb. 9 in reference to a minor collision involving three vehicles. The female driver believed to be at fault was given a field sobriety test and was ultimately arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Harassment — On Feb. 9, Sherman Police dispatchers received multiple calls from a known subject who had no crime or emergency to report. An offense report for harassment was filed.

For more local crime news, follow the Herald Democrat in print or online at https://www.heralddemocrat.com.