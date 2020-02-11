The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in Van Alstyne early Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted his parents and barricaded himself inside a residence.

In an emailed news release, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 800 block of Eagle Point Road at approximately 4:30 a.m after the suspect’s mother and father told authorities their 30-year-old son had physically assaulted them over the course of several hours.

“…throughout the evening and early morning hours, the suspect became more violent and, on multiple occasions, he placed a knife to both of their throats and threatened to kill them,” the releaset read.

The couple reportedly attempted leave the residence while the suspect stepped outside to smoke, but were stopped and forced back inside. The GCSO Strategic Response Team was dispatched to the residence to execute a search and arrest warrant.

It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday whether authorities breached the residence or if the suspect exited and surrendered on his own accord. The suspect was taken into custody after an unspecified amount of time and transported to Texoma Medical Center for minor cuts and injuries he sustained while breaking out a bedroom window. No other details, including the conditions of the victims, have been released.

The suspect has been charged with family violence aggravated assault, but authorities said addition charges could be filed in the coming days.

