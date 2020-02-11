Kiethen Austin, 20, of Denison, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 15 years in prison by Judge Jim Fallon of the 15th District Court Monday.

Austin must serve at least 7 and a half years before becoming eligible for parole.

A statement from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office said that the case began on July 23, when Denison police officers were dispatched to a robbery at a house on Bond Street.

The victim, a 75-year-old man who had been reading on his porch, was approached from behind by Austin and a juvenile accomplice. Austin pulled out a gun and placed it to the victim’s back, later showing the victim the gun as he commanded the victim to give him everything he had. The two suspects ran away with approximately $250 dollars cash and an iPad.

Denison Police quickly found two individuals matching the suspects’ description nearby and were able to take the two into custody. The firearm, a replica air pellet gun, was found on Austin, the statement said. The juvenile accomplice, having previously been release from Juvenile Detention, was wearing a GPS monitor. Denison police and Grayson County Department of Juvenile Services were able to place the juvenile at the crime scene based on the GPS monitor.

At sentencing, evidence was presented that Austin was already on deferred probation in Dallas County for robbery. The Court was also presented with evidence that in that prior robbery, the defendant and others jumped and beat up a random bystander for his wallet and phone.

“The defendant had been given multiple opportunities to change his path. Prison is a deserved punishment and the only way the community can be safe from someone this violent,” said Assistant District Attorney Nathan Young. District Attorney Brett Smith added, “The stupidity of these types of crimes is mind numbing. There is no crime worth the risk of your freedom, especially for as little money as they almost got away with.”

Austin was represented in the case by Sherman attorney Pamela McGraw.