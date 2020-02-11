The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office has spent the last year cleaning out some old records in an effort to capitalize on the space currently needed to store paper files. The department has been digitizing files to help lessen its carbon footprint

GC Sheriff Tom Watt told County Commissioners Tuesday that the nearly year-long project isn’t finished yet, but at least the the Sheriff’s Office has come into the 21st Century with its records retention project.

Captain Sarah Bigham told commissioners that the two part-time records clerks have been able to scan and then dispose of at least 200 boxes of files since March of last year. The records that have been destroyed so far were mostly stored in the sally port at the jail.

The records that have been scanned are being kept in digital archives.

“We have a six-step program that was laid out for us by a records expert, and we are on step four of that project,” Bigham said. GCSO keeping what they are required to keep, but that means that they are often going from a huge paper file on each case down to an individual sheet of paper for each case.

Watt said the SO will likely be asking for money to continue the project in the next budget cycle, but said it is money that will be well spent because it saves space that can be used for other projects down the line.