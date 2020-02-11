No one was hurt when two Lake Texoma homes were destroyed over the weekend after a fire broke out and jumped property lines.

Grayson County Fire Marshal John Weda said crews from multiple agencies responded to Atlantic Street on the Preston Peninsula Sunday afternoon in reference to a structure a fire. Firefighters arrived on scene and found the home fully engulfed in flames.

“They tried to contain it, but a wood-frame shed between the properties caught fire and spread flames to the second structure,” Weda said.

Both properties were described as weekend homes of DFW residents and were unoccupied at the time of the fires. Crews extinguished the flames but remained on scene Sunday night and Monday afternoon for rekindling flames.

Weda said the cause of the initial fire remains under investigation, but did not appear suspicious in origin.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.